The Grammy Awards 2023 winners have been announced and the host of winners include newcomers but many of them are old names we all know and love.

US musician Beyoncé won a 32nd Grammy Award, becoming the first musician ever to have 32 Grammies. Harry Styles won the Album of the Year, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode won best Global Music Performance and Lizzo won Record of the year.

Here is the full list of Grammy Awards 2023 winners

Album of the year

ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Best new artist

Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy – Winner
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg

Record of the year

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time – Winner
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Song of the year

Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – Winner
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best pop solo performance

Adele – Easy on Me – Winner
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best dance/electronic album

Beyoncé – Renaissance – Winner
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

Best rap album

DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Winner
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – Winner
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – Winner

Best country album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – Winner

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – Winner
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – Winner
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – Winner

Best country solo performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Willie Nelson – Live Forever – Winner
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – Winner

Best rap performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner

Best metal performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – Winner
Turnstile – Blackout

Best rock performance

Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – Winner
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday

Best rock album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – Winner
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best alternative music album

Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg – Winner
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best traditional R&B performance

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – Winner
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – Winner
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – Winner
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – Winner
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album

Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – Winner
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – Winner

 

