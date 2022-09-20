Shares

EABL Foundation has announced that it has donated Ksh. 1 million for the conservation of Karura Forest as part of its environmental conservation agenda.

The Ksh. 1 million by EABL Foundation will sponsor the Friends of Karura (FKF) 2022 race. The run is in its fourth year and will take place on Sunday September 25 2022 at the Karura Forest.

Proceeds from the race will go towards maintaining and securing the Forest, which is Nairobi’s biggest indigenous forest and the most visited running destination.

Speaking during a press conference to announce this sponsorship, EABL Group Corporate Relations Director, Eric Kiniti, noted that all stakeholders must unite and cooperate toward positive change through the conservation of green spaces.

“We recognize the immense value of the environment, especially the urban green spaces. These spaces have multiple benefits such as the social benefits of boosting mental and physical health and environmental benefits such as reducing air pollution, enhancing bio-diversity, and mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events such as heatwaves, extreme rainfall, and flooding among others.”

KBL is a long term partner of the Friends of Karura and the Kenya Forest Service and has supported the conservation of the Karura Forest for over a decade now. This includes the fencing of the Karura Forest at a cost of Ksh. 8.5 million.

The FKF 2022 race will have a family friendly format with 2km, 5km, 10km 21km, and 42km race options. The participants will enjoy a cold Tusker lite as they participate in a Berlin Marathon watch party on a large screen at the race’s finish line. 100 KBL staff will be participating in the race this year.