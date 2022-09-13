Shares

This September on demand TV service Showmax has various TV shows that you can check out that include 1st seasons of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, The Offer, We Own This City & 2022 Emmy nominee The Staircase.

The full list of TV shows that are available on Showmax this September is below;

1. THE HANDMAID’S TALE S5 | Thursdays from 15 September, first on Showmax

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States, where the few fertile women, known as Handmaids, struggle to survive as reproductive surrogates.

In Season 5, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford, while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The show’s 15 Emmy Awards include wins for Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford, and Samira Wiley, with nominations for Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, and Madeline Brewer, all of whom return for the new season.

2. INDUSTRY S2 | Binge from 23 September, first on Showmax

Created by former bankers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry follows new bankers Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtey) as they forge their identities within the sex- and drug-fuelled pressure cooker environment of Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

In Season 2, they can no longer hide behind their graduate status. The market is ripping and Pierpoint’s back-to-work-or-else mandate has the post-COVID trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever. New US management will be gasoline on the flames – an injection of cross-Atlantic energy that lights a fire under each and every employee.

Rated 18LSDN, Industry S1 won Casting and Cinematography awards from The Royal Television Society Awards in 2021 and earned five-star reviews in places like The Guardian and The Independent, who hailed it as, “A millennial Mad Men with plenty of swagger… the kind of thrillingly fresh series that only comes along once every few years, a drama that makes its rivals look tired and uninspired….” As Vanity Fair put it, it’s like “the missing link between Euphoria and Successio n.”

3. PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN | Binge now, first on Showmax

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant, known only as “A”.

HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin revives the hit teen franchise with an eerie new setting, a sharp left into the horror that the original 2010s hit series took its time coming around to, and an all-new line-up of teens we can’t wait to meet (with the bonus of a literal Karen we can’t wait to hate).

The ensemble cast includes a host of fresh faces, along with Critics Choice Award nominee Bailee Madison (Good Witch, Brothers) as Imogen, Chandler Kinney (Lethal Weapon the series) as Tabby, and Mallory Bechtel (Hereditary) as the Beasley twins, mean-girl Karen and her sister, Kelly. Singer and YouTuber Alex Aiono (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), and award winner Eric Johnson (Smallville, The Knick) are among the support cast.

Created by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoun Bring, the slasher series has an 88% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Daily Beast headlining, “Believe It or Not, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Is the Next Great Teen Drama.” As Decider says, “It’s The Breakfast Club meets Scream, and it’s a breezy blast that’s perfect for summer.”

4. THE OFFER | Binge now

The biographical drama series The Offer is inspired by Oscar-winning producer Albert S Ruddy’s never-before-revealed experiences of making the 1972 smash-hit gangster classic The Godfather.

“Godfather cultists, and we are legion, will find the entire 10-part dramatic series – presented by the studio that almost didn’t make the movie – not just impossible to refuse, but nerve-racking,” says Wall Street Journal.

BAFTA nominee Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) stars as Ruddy, alongside Emmy nominees Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches, Downton Abbey), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso’s Keeley Jones), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge in the Avatar films), Tom Hanks’s son, Colin Hanks (Fargo), and Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). Look out for People’s Choice winner Justin Chambers (Grey’s Anatomy’s Dr Alex Karev) as Marlon Brando, and Frank John Hughes (The Sopranos’ Walden Belfiore) as Frank Sinatra.

5. THE STAIRCASE | Binge from 15 September

Oscar winner Colin Firth and Oscar nominee Toni Collette are nominated for Outstanding Actress and Actor in a Limited Series at this year’s Emmys for the biographical drama series The Staircase.

Inspired by a true story, the eight-part series explores the life of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist accused of killing his wife Kathleen after she is found dead at the bottom of the staircase in their home, and the 16-year judicial battle that followed.

The Staircase was one of the Most Anticipated Series of 2022 on Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a 93% critics rating. The Guardian calls it “riveting… practically fizzing with tension… If you didn’t know it was true, you wouldn’t believe it.”

The star-studded cast includes Emmy nominees Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones) and Michael Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire), Oscar winner Juliette Binoche (Chocolat), Teen Choice nominee Patrick Schwarzenegger (Midnight Sun), MTV Movie & TV Award nominee Parker Posey (Scream 3), and Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla in Elvis).

6. WE OWN THIS CITY | Binge now

Co-created by David Simon (The Wire – still “the greatest TV series of the 21st Century”, according to a 2021 BBC Culture Critics’ poll) and George Pelecanos (Simon’s co-creator on The Deuce), We Own This City chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard), the six-part series stars BAFTA-nominated Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country, Loki), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) and Emmy nominee Josh Charles (The Good Wife), alongside a number of alumni from The Wire, including Jamie Hector, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Domenick Lombardozzi, Trey Chaney, Delaney Williams, Jermaine Crawford, Anwan Glover, Chris Clanton, Nathan Corbett, Maria Broom, Susan Rome and Michael Salconi.

Adapted from Justin Fenton’s non-fiction book of the same name, We Own This City has a 93% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics’ consensus calling it “a spiritual successor to The Wire”.

7. GEORGE CARLIN’S AMERICAN DREAM | Binge now

Directed by Emmy winners Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, the two-part HBO documentary George Carlin’s American Dream was nominated for five Emmys this year, including Best Documentary Special and Directing.

Described by Stephen Colbert as “the Beatles of comedy”, Carlin’s fearless countercultural comedy spanned five decades, including 14 HBO comedy specials and more than 130 appearances on The Tonight Show, until his death in 2008. The documentary chronicles the life and work of the legendary comedian, a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time.

The documentary opens an intimate window into Carlin’s personal life, and includes both material from his stand-up specials and footage from his personal archive, as well as interviews with George Carlin’s family, friends, and the people he inspired – legends like Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, and Jon Stewart.

George Carlin’s American Dream holds a 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics’ consensus calls it, “an exhaustive and revealing retrospective on the beloved comedian’s career that ought to be mandatory viewing for standup fans.”

8. BOSCH S7 | Binge now, first on Showmax

Based on Michael Connelly’s 2014 novel The Burning Room, the seventh and final season of Bosch sees Harry Bosch (People’s Choice Award winner Titus Welliver) investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in a fire caused by arson. Risking everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces, Bosch must make good on his credo: “Everybody counts or nobody counts”.

Meanwhile, Detective Jerry Edgar is falling apart as he grapples with the consequences of shooting Jacques Avril, while Maddie assists Honey Chandler on a high-profile case that draws Bosch in and puts them in the crosshairs of dangerous criminals.

Season 7 has a 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Lance Reddick (John Wick) and Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead) returning in their Saturn Award-nominated roles as Irvin Irving and Maddie Bosch respectively, along with Emmy nominee Mimi Rogers (Captive) as Honey Chandler, and Black Reel nominee Jamie Hector (We Own This City, The Wire) as Jerry Edgar.