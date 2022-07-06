Shares

HMD Global the home of Nokia phones has launched the newest member of the C-series that is the Nokia C21 Plus. The comes soon after the launch of the Nokia C21 in April.

The C21 Plus comes with an improved 13MP camera HDR technology captures memorable moments in stunning detail, whilst different modes like Portrait, Panorama and Beautification assist in creating professional-looking photos. The 6.5” HD+ display ensures that you get to enjoy watching media on the phone.

When it comes to security, the AI-powered ​face unlock is now supported by fingerprint sensor for extra security and convenience. Two years of regular security updates come as standard for C-series.

The phone’s body is supported by an inner metal chassis and toughened cover glass – IP52-rated for extra protection from dirt, dust and water droplets. From force measurements to vigorous tumble, over 50 tests are carried out on every Nokia phone to ensure hardware durability, and Nokia C21 is no exception. The result is a smartphone which is long lasting and durable.

Florian Seiche, CEO at HMD Global: “The C-series is all about introducing consumers to quality smartphones. Nokia C21 Plus has been designed to address consumers’ top pain points in the affordable price tier; battery life, storage capacity of the phone and camera quality. This device comes with a long lasting battery and provides a snappy experience on Android 11 (Go edition™) with a 13MP HDR-powered dual camera. I’m proud to be able to introduce our fans to a smartphone that has not only been designed with style and durability in mind, but that has been built to last and tailored to our customers’ needs.”

Nokia C21 Plus is available in one color that is Warm Grey and comes in 2/32 GB variant.

The Nokia C21 Plus specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.49 x 2.99 x 0.34 inches

Build: Glass front, aluminum frame, plastic back

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11 (Go Edition)

Chipset: Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: IMG8322

Internal storage: 32 / 64GB

RAM: 2/3GB RAM

Main camera: 13 MP

Selfie camera: Single 5 MP

USB: microUSB 2.0

Battery type: Li-Ion 5050 mAh, non-removable

Charging:

Colors: Warm Gray