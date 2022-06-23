Shares

Absa Bank has announced a Ksh. 12 million sponsorship for the upcoming National Trials for the World Athletics Championships, the Commonwealth Games, and the Under 20 Trials, as athletes beef up their preparations.

The World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games National Trials are scheduled to take place this weekend at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, while the World Under 20 Athletics Trials will take place on July 8th.

Absa Bank Kenya Marketing and Corporate Relations Director Mr. Moses Muthui said, “Team Kenya is expected to perform even better during the upcoming championships given our strong showing in the recent Continental Tour and the All-Africa Games. These top-level events provide us with an opportunity to set a foothold as a major sporting nation and extend our excellent record abroad. We shall continue to support Team Kenya as they embark on preparations for these events and compete against the best athletes from other countries.”

AK President Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Jackson Tuwei, had this to say, “We thank Absa Bank Kenya for coming on board as a partner in the National Trials. We are doing our level best to make sure the invitational events are a success, under World Championship and Commonwealth qualification standards, to ensure that our athletes continue to fly our flag high in the upcoming international championships.”

Part of the investment will go into helping Athletics Kenya organize the two-day National Trials and the Under-20 Trials and facilitating the national team representing Kenya at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States. This, Muthui said, would boost the team’s morale and competitiveness against athletes from other countries during the hotly contested championships in the global athletics calendar.

Athletes in the Team Kenya Camp shall also benefit from free financial training from Absa as part of their holistic development beyond the track.