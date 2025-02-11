Shares

Absa Bank Kenya is taking its Absa Business Club members to Estonia and Finland for a series of business engagements designed to unlock new trade and investment opportunities. The initiative, organised in collaboration with Golden Connections International, aims to connect Kenyan businesses with their European counterparts, fostering valuable business relationships and potential collaborations.

The trip is scheduled to take place from 15th to 25 February 2025, and will feature participants from diverse sectors including ICT, manufacturing, industry 4.0, healthcare, and fintech. The engagement will offer attendees a chance to gain insights and forge key business connections within the Estonian and Finnish markets, creating a pathway for leveraging global opportunities. The initiative is anticipated to enhance trade, investment, and collaboration, while simultaneously improving brand positioning and business growth for the engaging companies and entrepreneurs.

Speaking during the flag-off event, Absa Bank Kenya’s Business Banking Director, Elizabeth Wasunna, highlighted the crucial role financial institutions play in connecting local entrepreneurs to global markets.

She said: “We are committed to making a positive impact on the economy and we recognise the crucial role SMEs play, contributing up to 40% of our GDP. For businesses to truly thrive, they need more than just financing but also mentorship, resources, and the right partnerships to access new markets and build global networks that can drive their success. We are indeed excited to partner with the Estonian Embassy and Golden Connections International to facilitate the travel of 36 SMEs to Estonia and Finland, reaffirming our commitment to providing SMEs with the tools they need to compete on the global stage.”

As part of its SME agenda, Absa Bank Kenya provides businesses with financial solutions, capacity-building programs, and advisory services that foster business development.

On his part, Joel Karubiu, the Country Representative, Export Adviser, Trade Development Agency, Enterprise Estonia, also emphasised the importance of international collaboration in driving business growth while expanding economic opportunities during his remarks on the initiative.

“This business trip follows a visit by the Estonian Head of State in 2021 in which there was a commitment that Kenya and Estonian become trade partners. Estonia, known for its vibrant digital economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem presents a wealth of opportunities for businesses looking to expand into new markets. For Kenyan businesses looking to get into the European market, Estonia is a key entry market to consider,” said Mr. Karubiu.

Estonia is recognised as a leader in digital innovation, e-governance, and business-friendly policies. The upcoming trip provides a unique platform for Kenyan SMEs to explore new investment opportunities, forge valuable connections, and gain insights into Estonia’s thriving tech ecosystem.

During the visit, the delegation will participate in business seminars and engage in business-to-business meetings tailored to various industry segments. They will have the chance to interact with members of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and delve into Estonia’s e-governance system. In addition, the experience will encompass cultural exchanges, culinary adventures in both countries, and a visit to Helsinki, enriching their understanding and fostering deeper connections.