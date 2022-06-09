Shares

The Safaricom Golf Tour will be heading to Kitale, Trans Nzoia County this weekend for its tenth leg at the par 73 Kitale Golf Course. The Kitale leg will also feature a caddies tournament on Monday.

The weekend’s event has attracted a field of over 170 golfers from Nandi Bears, Kakamega, Kisumu, Eldoret and Kericho Golf Clubs with the senior tournament scheduled for Saturday and juniors on Sunday.

Some of the key lady Golfers from Nandi Bears drawn in the Saturday tournament are Lydia Jebichii, the overall winner of the fourth leg in Nyanza and Faith Chemutai a previous winner in the Women’s Longest Drive Category.

Sunday’s junior tourney will also involve golf clinics, where the aspiring junior golfers will get an opportunity to learn skills from various trainers as has been the case in the past nine legs.

Last week, Kericho Golf course played the host to the ninth leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour, in which Dr. Kipkirui Langat emerged the overall winner in the seniors’ tournament on 40 Stableford points with juniors Tsevi Soni and Aana Mengi claiming the best Boy and Girl titles in the juniors’ tournament.

The Safaricom Golf Tour has so far been to nine locations across the country namely: Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Machakos, Eldoret, Karen, Nyali and Kericho drawing over 4,800 golfers who have taken part in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

“We are pleased that our series continues to attract great participation from across the country, especially with the junior golfers taking part in both the competition and golf clinics. This leg will also have the caddies tournament which speaks to what we set out to achieve at the onset of this series which is to give all those interested a chance to participate in the tournament,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

As part of growing the sport among junior players in the country, Safaricom has partnered with the Junior Golf Foundation to tap and nurture young talent. The juniors can register with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000, which grants them access to any golf club in the country to play.