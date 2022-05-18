Shares

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has revealed that the Android TM 13 Developer Preview Program is live on the Nokia X20. It is expected to enable application developers to sample the next chapter in Android TM innovation.

The AndroidTM13 developer preview programme empowers developers to create, test and fine tune their apps ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the new operating system in the second half of this year.

Developers engaging in the program will be able to collaborate, share ideas and tips with like-minded experts through the Nokia phones community forum. To join the forum, developers can register through the MyPhoneApp available on all Nokia smartphones.

Stephen Taylor, Chief marketing Officer HMD Global, said: “We’re excited to announce that we’ll soon be able to offer access to the Nokia phones AndroidTM 13 developer preview programme. We understand that people want to use their phones for longer, and with a Nokia phone, it’s not just hardware durability which comes as standard. A smooth software experience that performs as new for years is just as important, which is why we want to work closely with our developer community on creating the best possible user experience. Longevity is the foundation of our new line-up of Nokia smartphones, so we offer up to three years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates – recognised as one of the most comprehensive offerings in the smartphone market. We can’t wait to receive feedback from our community of dedicated Nokia fans so we can cater to their requirements and continue providing our customers with even more value from the smartphones they love.”

The programme provides crucial feedback for the development of the next milestone in AndroidTM software.