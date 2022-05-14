Shares

Don Riaroh has been named the overall winner of the seventh leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour held at

the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

Playing off handicap 22, the 70-year- old Don, who was in his best form, picked up a birdie in the second nine, a hole in one and numerous pars during his round in the four-ball tournament for an impressive 43 points.

Mr. Riaroh drew his vast experience from his past competitions since he debuted in the sport in 1974 by beating a field of 200 players in a very competitive tournament. He joins Alice Awiti, former caddie Cyprian Bundi, junior Golfer Leo Gitonga, Zain Manji, Lydia Jebichii, and Simon Kimatu, the winners of the other 6 legs.

Don Riaroh, had this to say, I would like to thank Safaricom for such an organized event. It is amazing to see

how the company is supporting young talents and securing the future of Golf in the country through junior golf tournaments. I played with a very wonderful team. My win didn’t come as a surprise as I was here the day before, playing club night in preparation for the tournament.”

Meanwhile, home golfer Koki Muia posted 39 points to emerge the Lady winner ahead of Pettie Ndolo, who carded 36 points.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa was awarded the men’s category award after scoring 40 points ahead of Thomas Bisonga who carded a total of 38 points. Willy Mastamet and Eunice Koome won the longest drive contest. Seth Oburu took home the Safaricom Staff Award after garnering 40 points and won the nearest to the pin

award.

The Best first nine went to Paul Kaguamba, with the best second nine award going to Anthony Gacheru, who garnered 20 and 21 points, respectively. The Karen Tournament marks the halfway stage of the ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour, with seven more legs left before the Tour culminates at Vipingo Ridge in August.

As part of growing Golf among the juniors in the country, Safaricom has partnered with Junior Golf Foundation to tap and nurture young talent in the golf sport. The juniors can register with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000 and have access to any golf club in the country to play Golf.

After Karen, the tournament heads to Nyali Golf & Country Club in Mombasa on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd May 2022.