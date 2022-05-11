Shares

The Sankore Pitch Competition Tour will be held on May 14 2022 and is targeting startups building solutions in the blockchain space.

The 2nd Edition of the competition will be held at iHit – House of innovation & tech, Kilimani, Nairobi. The event will be held on Saturday 14th May 2022, from 3PM to 6PM East African Time.

This is the second edition of the pitch competition with the first one being hosted on January 22 2022 at iHub Nairobi. The first edition was attended by developers from Kenya’s leading tech universities and developers from Kenyan startups that seek to provide tech solutions to emerging problems in Africa. The winning projects revolved around Agriculture

In the second edition, 10 qualifying groups will present their projects on the 14th of May 2022. However, only 3 projects will qualify for seed funding and incubation. Sankore will provide seed funding of up to USD 40,000 and incubation of up to 3 months for the three qualifying projects.

How to apply for the Sankore Pitch Competition Tour

To register for the, go here tally.so/r/wQK2pA. The registration process is part of the qualification procedure, leading to the 10 qualifier groups that will pitch in the main event.

Sankore recently partnered with NEAR Foundation to launch a regional hub in Kenya dedicated to blockchain innovation, education and talent development throughout the African continent.