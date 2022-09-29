Shares

The PAUSTI Incubation Centre of Excellence showcased 12 innovations from postgraduate students drawn from various African countries, on September 27, 2022.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) funded Incubation Centre was set up in June 2021. It was set up to accelerate the application of research and development, through technology and linkages with the private sector, to drive innovation and entrepreneurship on the continent. The incubation centre is hosted at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Over the past 7 months, the centre has supported the innovators by conducting capacity-building sessions, providing business training and funding them with up to Ksh. 603,500 (USD 5,000) to develop their prototypes.

The purpose of showcasing these innovations is to expose and link the innovators to stakeholders that will be key in advancing their growth, either through funding or career opportunities.

iHub Limited was contracted to set up and operationalize the Incubation Centre. Through the centre, PAUSTI Students have gained access to a global network of accelerators, incubators, mentors, investors, and corporate partners attracting much-needed technical expertise for their innovations. They have also been involved in activities such as design thinking workshops and innovation challenges, CV clinics, entrepreneurship masterclasses, pre-incubation and incubation programs, and excursions to innovation hubs and companies among others.

The PAUSTI Incubation Centre of Excellence is the first of its kind incubation centre established among the 5 Pan African University institutes in the African continent.

The Pan African University Institute for Basic Sciences Technology and Innovation (PAUSTI) is a postgraduate hub of research and innovation; offering 4 masters and PhD programmes. PAUSTI is hosted at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in Kenya and opened its doors to the pioneer students in November 2012.

Financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), The PAUSTI Centre of Excellence (PAUSTI CoE) is an innovation hub that seeks to promote and drive innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship, and private sector linkages. It also seeks to accelerate the application of research and development, through technology and linkages with the private sector, to drive innovation and entrepreneurship on the continent.