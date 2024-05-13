Shares

African Banker magazine has announced the shortlist of nominees for this year’s edition of its African Banker Awards. The Awards aim to recognize individuals and organisations driving Africa’s rapidly transforming financial services sector.

The Award winners will be announced during a gala dinner ceremony on 28th May, 2024, in Nairobi, as part of the official program for the annual meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Nominees were selected from a record number of entries from across Africa. For the first time in the Awards’ 18-year history, three nominees for the most prestigious ‘Banker of the Year’ are women, reflecting the growing number of female leaders in finance.

Speaking about the Awards, Omar Ben Yedder, Chair of the Awards Committee stated, “Over the years, we have seen the evolving role of DFIs,” he said. “They are playing an important role in structuring transactions and in catalysing development, often filling the gaps in areas that are under-served or under-represented. That said, the finance gap in infrastructure, trade and climate finance mean that the banking sector as a whole will need to be even better capitalised.”

The nominees for the African Banker Awards 2024 are as listed below.

Bank of the year

African Export-Import Bank

Ecobank

KCB Group

Rawbank

Trade and Development Bank Group

Uganda Development Bank

United Bank for Africa

Banker of the year

Admassu Tadesse – Trade and Development Bank Group

Anel Bosman – Nedbank

Karim Awad – EFG Holding

Miriam Olusanya – Guaranty Trust Bank

Patricia Ojangole – Uganda Development Bank

Serge Ekue – Banque Ouest-Africaine de Développement

Sidi Ould Tah – Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa

Trade Finance Award

Access Bank Nigeria

Attijariwafa Bank (AWB) Group

Bank of Africa (BOA/BMCE) Group

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya

First Bank Nigeria (FBN)

Deal of the Year – Debt

Absa Bank Ltd – 2 tranches valued at TZS 212bn and USD 73mn respectively – Absa – NMB Bank

African Development Bank – USD 117 million The Globeleq Menengai Geothermal Power Project in Kenya

Africa Finance Corporation – USD 1.82 billion Project KaMa

African Frontier Capital – USD 500 million Brighter Life Securitization

Hogan Lovells – USD 16 billion Ghana Debt Restructuring

MUFG Bank – €774 million Project Strada – UKEF backed loan to support FERA and the Republic of Senegal in its nation-wide road programme

Standard Bank – USD 775 million Foschini Group Syndicated Funding Package

Deal of the year – Equity

Absa Bank – USD 500 million Airtel Uganda IPO

Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement – USD 100 million BOAD Hybrid Bond

Pangaea Securities – USD 145 million Affirma Capital Limited’s acquisition of Copperbelt Energy Corporation

Rothschild – USD 1.1 billion investment into Mopani Copper Mines plc by International Resources Holding RSC

Standard Bank – USD 200 million Meridiam’s acquisition of controlling stake in Kipeto

Infrastructure deal of the Year

African Export-Import Bank – USD 203 million Great Horn Investments Holding “GHIH”

African Export-Import Bank – USD 1.762 billion Tanzania Railways, Government of Tanzania

African Trade Insurance Agency – €350m Benin Project IROKO

Banque Misr – USD 352.4 million Fiber Misr for Telecommunications & Information Technology (Benya Technologies)

Hogan Lovells – USD 15 billion Simandou mining and infrastructure project

InfraCredit – USD 38 million InfraCredit’s Guarantee of Lagos Free Zone Issuance Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited – USD 461 million Sukuk Issuance for construction and rehabilitation of critical road infrastructure

Agriculture Deal of the Year

Absa Bank – Volcafe Limited USD 80m East Africa Borrowing Base Facility

Co-operative Bank of Kenya – Co-op Bank & Kenya Coffee Direct Settlement System

National Bank of Egypt – USD 400m Evergrow For Specialized Fertilizers

Standard Chartered – USD 692m Ghana Cocoa Board Pre-export Receivables Backed Trade Finance Facility

DFI of the Year

African Export-Import Bank

Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement

East African Development Bank

Kenya Development Corporation

Trade and Development Bank Group

Fintech of the Year

EFG Hermes Holding Val

Flutterwave

Inclusivity Solutions

JUMO

ProfitShare Partners

Yabx Technologies

SME Bank of the Year

Co-operative Bank of Kenya

East African Development Bank

Ecobank

National Bank of Commerce

Uganda Development Bank Limited

Sustainable Bank of the Year