Safaricom has appointed Juliana Rotich as the head of its fintech integration solutions. She will be tasked with guiding the company’s financial integrated solutions which include M-Shwari, Fuliza and KCB M-Pesa.

Ms Rotich holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Missouri. She is a director at BRCK, a Nairobi-based integrated hardware and Software Company. She is also a co-founder of Ushahidi- a free and open-source software for information collection, visualization and interactive mapping.

Other than BRCK, she has served on boards of diverse firms including Microsoft, iHub, FlashCast Ventures, Standard Media Group, Safaricom Money Transfer Service Limited, Girl Effect, Mookh Africa, Blue Consulting, Atlas AI and Kenya Vision 2030.