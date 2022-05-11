Shares

Huawei has announced as that it intends to recruit more employees as it grows its business in Kenya and globally through a new program.

Huawei technologies plans to hire top global talent in a bid to support its strategy for innovation and building a greener intelligent world. The company quoted its Rotating Chairman Ken Hu saying that the firm’s focus on innovation was tied inextricably to the quality of people on its workforce as its rolled out its Top Minds Recruitment program.

“For us to effectively tackle the prevailing and future global challenges, we need to attract world-class talent and work together to push the limits of science and technology, ” said Hu.

This talent mix, he added, is expected to be from all over the world. “We don’t mind where you’re from, where you graduated, or what you studied. As long as you have a dream for the future and believe you can make it happen, we want you to come and join us. We provide world-class challenges, a powerful platform, and all the resources you need to explore the unknown,” he noted.

Kenya, said the firm, is one of the countries on the radar as its rolls out the Top Minds Recruitment program from which the finalists will be selected. It is one of the participating nations in a series of digital skills development programs aimed at enhancing ICT talent, skills training and transfer and creating more jobs in the ICT sector through collaboration with various stakeholders.

The program is supported by local universities who commend it for complementing their computer science courses. Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Wainaina explained that it will contribute towards the country’s desire to building an innovation driven economy. “By supporting university students with these practical sessions, we are not only supporting the government achieve its Vision 2030 but also building the capacity among youth to complement academia in to steer the country’s talent in the right direction”

The announcement comes at a time when Huawei achieved USD 99.8 billion in revenue in 2021, with increased cash flows and decreased liability ratio.

“Innovation has become a core part of Huawei’s DNA,” concluded Ken Hu, adding that for nearly a decade, the firm’s strategy has been to re-invest at least 10% of its annual revenue back into R&D. Last year, Huawei invested 22%, making Huawei the world’s second highest investor in R&D according to the EU’s 2021 EU Industrial R&D investment scoreboard.

Africa is expected to be a major player in the talent program, following the rollout of the LEAP in Sub-Saharan Africa that is designed to help advance the ICT skills of more than 100,000 people across the region within three years.