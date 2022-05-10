Shares

Doing laundry has evolved over the years, thanks to technology. The age of people breaking their backs doing laundry is slowly melting away and, in their place, laundromats and washing machines are taking over at a faster rate than ever before.

With technology, doing laundry is not only fun but a source of income for thousands of people. LG Electronics, has some commercial washers that are revolutionizing the art of doing laundry.

When one chooses the LG Commercial Washers, he/she gets a total laundry solution that includes the most suitable equipment and full support for their business. To give the customers the ultimate experience, LG Electronics regularly does free delivery, free installations and services, and has one of the best warranties around.

Equipped with state-of-the-art features, the commercial washers offer a cost-saving solution for one’s business that includes high performance and energy-efficient functionalities.

What is more, the LG Commercial Laundry system provides differentiated values to enterprises and customers that include product reliability, low maintenance cost, and energy and space-saving features. The commercial washers provide superior durability and reliability, thanks to the LG Inverter Direct Drive™ that offers customers quiet and low vibration performance.

At the same time, it comes with minimal parts which means customers do not need to worry about repairs. On the other hand, the LG commercial dryers incorporate a durable heavy-duty motor that results in better drying performance and increased drying capacity.

The stackable design for the washers and dryers allows for more customers and more machines in limited space, suitable for businesses of all sizes. They are the best washing machines that one can use to set up a laundromat and get maximum performance and returns. They are easy to operate and use minimum energy and technical support from LG Electronics whenever needed.