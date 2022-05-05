Shares

The Tusker Nextersfest concerts will this weekend be hosted to Mombasa and Eldoret 7th May as it brings to a close the month long series of parties.

The music concerts that began in Meru have seen them transverse the country, pulling crowds in Nairobi, Kisumu and now visiting the coast and Rift region this weekend.

Revellers have been treated to captivating performances by some of Kenya’s finest artists including; Khaligraph Jones, Mejja, Bensoul, Femi One, Kris Kaiga among others. These household names have also provided a platform to introduce the next generation of Kenyan stars – young and upcoming artists in the just-concluded Tusker Nexters national talent search competition. The competition saw the best young and upcoming musicians and eGamers battle it out to emerge top in their region.

Speaking on the parties, Tusker Brand Manager, Catherine Twesigye, applauded the fans for turning out in numbers across the country to see their idols and promised similar and better performances in the Mombasa and Eldoret legs.

“The Nexterfest parties have been a joy to watch throughout the country. The passion Kenyans show for music and supporting their own cannot be understated. We have been pleasantly surprised by the unique put on by both our established kenyan artists and our Tusker Nexters. These unique collaborations have been the highlight of these shows and we can’t wait to see what comes from these potential combinations in future.

She added “I urge all my friends from the coast and Eldoret come out in the droves to enjoy the ultimate Sherehe experience that is the Tusker Nexterfest.”

The Nexterfest parties are part of the brand’s 100-year celebrations this year. Tusker has focused on several new initiatives in culture including music, and sports to continue its long-standing associations with the Kenyan people.

As the company and brand mark their 100-year milestone, their intent is to continue to connect with Kenyans through their shared passion points of music, sports and arts.

The upcoming editions in Mombasa and Eldoret will see a host of talented artists grace the stage including; Mejja, Fena Gitu, Nvirri, Arrow Bwoy, Bensoul supported by Tusker Nexters finalists from both regions.

Following the final concerts in these two regions all attention will switch to the Tusker Nexters national finals to be held later this month in Nairobi where forty of the best young musicians and eGamers from across the country will battle it out for the ultimate Tusker Nexters Crown.