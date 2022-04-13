Shares

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has indicated that the ongoing operational efficiency reforms are beginning to bear fruit.

As part of the reforms, the Authority has reduced its Order Turn Around Time from 46 days in February 2021 to 16 days at the end of February 2022. The Authority also managed to dispatch Essential Medicines and Medical Supplies (EMMS) and national strategic priority health programs supplies valued at more than Kshs.9.73billion as at the end of last month to all counties.

Yesterday, KEMSA Acting CEO flagged off medical supplies valued at Kshs.380 million that will be sent to Kilifi, Marsabit, Samburu, Baringo, Garissa and Tana Counties. Mr. Kabuchi said the Authority had re-engineered and automated several operating procedures leading to improved output.

This morning, the Kilifi Governor, Hon. Amason Kingi flanked by KEMSA Sales Officer Ms. Leah Gichoya flagged off Pharmaceutical, Non-Pharmaceutical and Laboratory Equipment worth Kshs.176 million to 150 health facilities in different parts of Kilifi County.

Kilifi is one of KEMSA’s best performing counties in terms of paying outstanding dues for goods received. The others are Nakuru, Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, West Pokot, Turkana, Kisii and Makueni counties which have no pending bills with the Authority.

The Authority, has stepped-up stakeholder engagement efforts geared at unlocking the settlement of outstanding dues from several counties valued at more than Kshs 2.7 billion to boost the national scale of the Universal Health Coverage agenda. Increased collections from the counties will allow KEMSA to fast-track pending payments to its suppliers who include local manufacturers.

As part of Customer Relationship Management, KEMSA has also stepped-up capacity-building efforts at the county level. The efforts include technical corroboration on operational measures such as improving ordering processes, including inventory management, adherence to quality management and pharmacovigilance.

The supplies headed to 150 facilities in Kilifi comprise of essential medicines ordered by the county government as per the Kenya Essential Medicines List. This list was developed by the Ministry of Health and recognised the disease burdens in each of the counties allowing for tailor-made ordering of Essential Medicines and Medical Supplies (EMMS) from KEMSA.

Late last week, KEMSA confirmed that it had turned a new page in its procurement excellence journey with the formal activation of an automated purchase order generation system.

As part of its transformation journey, which includes integrating information technology systems, KEMSA has unveiled an electronic Local Purchase Order (LPO) generation process. The automation of the Procurement process and elimination of manual procedures that require human intervention, such as the issuance of LPO, is also part of the Authority’s ethics and integrity assurance strategy.