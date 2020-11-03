Shares

Standard Chartered Bank has partnered with Kenya Community Development Foundation (KCDF) to support communities facing hardships due to the ravaging effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The partnership will cost Sh10 million, and will primarily target women and youth in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kilifi Counties with community hygiene and health package initiatives including; community awareness, community hand-washing stations in public areas, marketplaces, places of worship, and health facilities.

As part of the partnership, affected households will also be offered food relief packages and cash transfers as well as resilience interventions to help individuals improve on their livelihoods.

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kariuki Ngari, had this to say, “We are excited to come and help out the vulnerable communities and shall continue coming together with like-minded partners such as KCDF to help reach the most affected individuals in the society.”