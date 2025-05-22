Shares

Standard Chartered has launched the Women in Cyber Mentorship Programme to train next generation female cybersecurity leaders.

It is an initiative that is designed to cultivate the next generation of female cybersecurity leaders across East Africa. It will delivered through a combination of in-person and virtual sessions. The programme will pair mentees with industry experts, provide hands-on technical and soft-skills training, and offer Continuous Professional Development (CPD) credits.

“Digital adoption is accelerating across East Africa, but inclusive growth will stall if half the population remains under-represented in cybersecurity,” said Jaine Mwai, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Standard Chartered. “By investing in mentorship, we are tackling both the skills gap and the diversity gap, ensuring women have the expertise and confidence to lead secure digital transformation.”

The Women in Cyber Mentorship Programme is tailored for early-career women in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania who have an interest in cybersecurity. Participants will benefit from a curated online learning platform that includes technical modules, soft skills courses, and fireside chats with global cybersecurity experts.

They will also be matched with a mentor network comprising experienced cyber professionals, including male allies, who will offer guidance on career development and leadership growth. Every completed session contributes to participants’ Continuous Professional Development (CPD) hours, providing recognised industry-standard competence. In addition, the programme will offer valuable networking opportunities through regional forums that connect mentees with regulators, private-sector employers and academic institutions.

The Dean School of Computing, Strathmore University, noted: “Cyber risk is a shared responsibility, and capacity-building efforts must reflect that. Through this partnership with Standard Chartered, we’re combining academic rigour with real-world mentorship to develop a pipeline of skilled, confident leaders who are ready to lead in cybersecurity across Africa.”

The launch event, themed Collaboration and Partnerships – Women in Cybersecurity, gathered policymakers, industry leaders and academia at Standard Chartered’s Head Office in Nairobi, underscoring the collective responsibility to build a secure digital future for the region.

Applications are open via womenincybersec.strathmore.edu and close on June 30, 2025. The cohort will comprise up to 100 mentees, with the first training sprint beginning in August.