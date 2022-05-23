Shares

Alyssa Jamal and Aydan Jamal have emerged as the overall winners of the Nyali’s Safaricom Juniors tournament held on Sunday at the par 71 Nyali Country Club.

The two siblings, posted a stunning gross of 83 and 93 points in an eighteen-hole tournament to claim the best girl and boy titles, respectively, during the juniors tournament that drew 63 junior participants from all the six counties of the Coast including Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Tana River and Taita Taveta.

“I want to thank Safaricom and Junior Golf Foundation for organizing this junior event here in Mombasa. I also thank my brother for winning alongside me in today’s tournament. It is fantastic for the two of us and our parents. My first nine was a little bit tough, I scored nine over, but my second nine was good with two over, “said Alyssa Jamal

Playing in the Boys’ category 7 years and below, Jeff Kibe produced an impressive gross of 51 points to lead Justus Wagura, who finished second with 61 points. Aarna Mengi scored 51 points to beat her closest challenger Irene Asiyo with 56 points in the Girls 8 years and below category.

Back to the other top score, 12-year-old Mwai Mariga, scored 100 points to lead his team in the 12 years Boys’ category with an outstanding performance at the course, where finishing second was Larson Odoo with a score of 111 gross.

Meanwhile, Nathan Mujomba continued to dominate the 13-14 years Boys’ category after an outstanding performance at Karen Country Club. He scored 93 points to lead his team in Nyali, with Abdala Tokal taking the second position.

In the 15 years and above Girls’ category, Rasmeet Kaur emerged as the best girl after scoring 87 points ahead of Harsimran Kaur, who had garnered 93 points. Taking home the 15 years and above Boys’ category was Elvis Nickolas with 100 points.

Elsewhere, in Saturday’s senior tournament, Nyali’s home-based golfer Kailesh Chauhan was named the overall winner of the eighth leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour held at the same facility after returning 44 points in a field of 246 golfers.

The Safaricom Golf Tour continues to traverse the country with six legs remaining before it culminates in a grand finale at Vipingo Ridge in August. The tour has drawn over 4,500 golfers who have taken part in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

As part of growing Golf among the juniors in the country, Safaricom has partnered with Junior Golf Foundation to tap and nurture young talent in the golf sport. The juniors can register with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000 and have access to any golf club in the country to play Golf.

After Nyali, the tournament heads to South Rift’s Kericho Golf Club on 4th June 2022.