Shares

Rubis Energy Kenya has partnered with Mobius Motors to become the official service and repair center for the Mobius 3 vehicle. This is expected to provide Mobius owner with nationwide access to service centers at Rubis stations

According to Rubis, the partnership will be available at fourteen stations across the country including Nairobi, Kisumu, Machakos, Kakamega, and Kilifi, offering Mobius 3 owners access to premium car maintenance services. Rubis Energy has over 240 service stations across Kenya and has a vision of creating a unique ecosystem where customers conveniently find all the products and services they need.

Rubis Energy Kenya Lubricants Technical and Supply Manager Mr. Michael Kimani, said: “Our partnership reiterates our commitment to continuously offer our customers high quality and exceptional standards of service. We have over 25 technicians at the designated Rubis service stations who have been factory trained by Mobius engineers. In addition, we will be offering genuine and quality Mobius parts that will significantly save motorists time and money,” s

Mobius Motors Commercial Director , Michael Gichuru said that Rubis’ nationwide network of strategically located service stations will offer its customers easy access to high quality and standardized service.

“As more Kenyans purchase Mobius 3, we want to ensure that they have accessible quality after-sales services. We are excited to partner with Rubis Energy Kenya for this service, and we will continue offering specialized remote support to all Rubis Authorized service centers through a dedicated contact center,” said Mr. Gichuru.

The partnership follows Rubis recent launch of XpressFit at select service stations across the country. Other value-adding offerings available at Rubis stations include the ‘enjoy’ convenience store, Brioche – a French-inspired bakery, the Rubis Card and Rubis Ultra Tec premium fuel.