NCBA bank partners with AMREF Flying Doctors in a bid to offer discounts to customers using air ambulance and ground evacuation medical emergencies.

The one-year renewable deal will see customers enjoy affordable medical evacuation services throughout Eastern Africa region. Countries covered under this deal include – Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Zanzibar, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

Through the partnership, NCBA customers will receive 10 per cent discount for all air ambulance and ground evacuation services.

Tirus Mwithiga, Group Director, Retail Banking, NCBA Group, said, “At NCBA we go beyond to provide value to our customers through such mutually beneficial partnerships. With the return to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic, we want our customers to continue with their business or leisure travel with the confidence that they have a partner that they can count on.”

Stephen Gitau, Chief Executive Officer, AMREF Flying Doctors noted: “We are pleased to partner with NCBA Bank to guarantee safe evacuation services of its clients in the event of a medical emergency. This is a noble initiative by NCBA Bank and we welcome the bank’s clientele to subscribe to our evacuation services, which come in handy in emergency situations.”