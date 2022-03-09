Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it has reviewed the routes it flies to as part of its recovery plans. The route network review will affect several routes on its network.

Some of the routes affected include Yaounde, Cameroon where flights will be suspended on 31st May 2022. The launch of the Milan and Rome route that had been planned for June 2022 has also been postponed.

According to KQ, the network review has been informed by the return to air travel as the aviation industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some routes will have frequency increment, frequency reduction, schedule changes, suspension and postponement of route opening. The route network review program will affect both local and international routes and will be adjusted as the world continues to open up and opportunities for growth continue to show themselves.

The route review as announced by Kenya Airways, is as follows:

Frequency increase for London route throughout Winter from planned 5 times weekly to daily marking the fastest recovery to pre-COVID schedule. Operation day change for Juba-Khartoum route to cater for Sudan Weekends (Fridays and Saturdays) by operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays effective 20th Feb 2022. Reduction of frequencies on Nairobi-Kisumu over low season from 26 times to 17 times weekly from 15th Feb 2022. Postponement of Milan and Rome launch previously planned for 8th June 2022. The postponement is in light of reduced passenger demand as a result of slower than expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to serve Italy through our European destinations: London, Paris, and Amsterdam connecting to our SkyTeam Partner Airlines, ITA (Italia Trasporto Aereo) and Air France-KLM. Suspension of Yaoundé destination by 31st May 2022.

Kenya Airways is a leading African airline that flies to 42 destinations worldwide, 35 of which are in Africa and carries over four million passengers annually. Kenya Airways connects Africa to the World and the World to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.