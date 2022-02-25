Shares

YouTube statistics recently released have shown that Kenya is leading as the fastest growing market for content creators in Africa. The statistics show the number of creators earning over Ksh. 1 million monthly from content creation on YouTube is up 60% compared to last year, with 400 Kenyan channels having over 100,000 subscribers each, the highest in Africa.

Nigeria and South Africa have 300 channels each boasting of 100,000 subscribers each far behind Kenya’s drive. Kenya’s content continues to attract a wide variety from cooking, classroom lessons, music, travel, sports among others. Releasing the statistics during this year’s YouTube Annual Roundtable virtual meeting, YouTube Africa managing director, Mr. Alex Okosi said Kenya’s content creation growth also rose at the highest pace year over year at 70%.

According to Mr Okosi, Citizen TV, Churchill TV, KTN News, NTV Kenya, K24 Tv and R&B singer-songwriter Otile Brown have over one million subscribers each with one channel boasting of having achieved over a billion views. Statistics unveiled this week shows that Kenya leads Africa in consuming its content with a paltry 45% of Kenyan content being consumed by a global audience. In Nigeria, which has 300 channels with over 100,000 subscribers each has upto 75% of its content consumed by a global audience while South Africa’s content attracts 65% of viewers from across the world.

“Africa has an amazing culture and good storytellers who use YouTube to showcase Africa’s diversity. We are committed to enabling these Creators to voice their stories and provide access to the rest of the world using YouTube which ,in the long run, leads us too to success,” said Mr Okosi.

More than 70% of watchtime happens on mobile devices while YouTube watchtime on mobile app devices averages more than 60 minutes per day. Watchtime on YouTube on television screens alone now tops over 250 million hours per day.