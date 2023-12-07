Shares

YouTube has launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in the Kenyan market. With YouTube Music (Individual) priced at KES 419, while the YouTube Music Family plan to cost KES 669.

For an inclusive package, the YouTube Premium Bundle is available at KES 499, and the YouTube Premium Family plan is at KES 949. YouTube Premium is all of YouTube and YouTube Music without interruptions.

With YouTube Music, Kenyans will have access to over 100 million official songs, along with an extensive catalog of live performances, music videos, remixes, podcasts, and hard-to-find music. The app also offers personalized recommendations and the ability to listen offline and in the background.

Users will also have the chance to experience the app’s innovative features like the Smart Search function that helps users discover songs even with partial lyrics, an Activity Bar for quick navigation to playlists and personalized mixes, and an Explore Tab showcasing the best of new and popular music. Additionally, the Related Tab offers a curated music experience based on the current listening choice, while Song Lyrics provide an interactive element synchronized with the music.

YouTube Premium subscribers will also receive ad-free viewing, background play, and the ability to download videos for offline viewing. Additionally, Premium subscribers will automatically receive a premium version of YouTube Music, which enables them to listen to music offline and without ads on the standalone YouTube Music app.

Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube, said, “Music is a powerful force that can unite people beyond their geographical and language barriers; It brings joy and elevates the psyche. We’re excited to bring YouTube Music to Kenya as this reinforces our commitment to provide individuals access to the music they love while exploring other interesting music preferences. In addition to YouTube Music, YouTube Premium caters to our dedicated viewers by providing an enhanced viewing environment, empowering them to watch their favorite content seamlessly.