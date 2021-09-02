Shares

YouTube has confirmed its investment for the recently launched YouTube Shorts in Kenya. The company has pledged to pay content creators up to Ksh. 1.1 million every month for short 15-second videos uploaded.

With plans underway to set up a Ksh. 10.98 billion fund to be distributed between 2021 and 2022, YouTube has termed the investment as a reward for content that generates the most views and engagement on the platform.

The fund will then be distributed among thousands of eligible content creators each month as a bonus payment, depending the on the videos’ performance throughout the month.

This investment by YouTube is currently only available in a few countries including Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, India, UK and the U.S. among others.

In a statement revealing the bonus payment plan, YouTube stated, “Creators can receive up to Ksh. 1.1 million ($10,000) based on viewership and engagement of their Shorts content. To qualify, channels must meet the minimum eligibility requirements refreshed each month to give other creators the opportunity to receive a reward for their creative and unique Shorts.”

This could definitely be a huge motivating factor for content creators across the country to concentrate more on Shorts as much as they do on longer videos. But it eventually helps YouTube grow Shorts created to rival TikTok that dominates the scene right now.

The performance level required to qualify for a bonus payment will vary every month. This is based on the location of viewers and the general growth of Shorts.

“The Shorts Fund is the first step in building a monetization model for Shorts on YouTube and is a chance for creators to earn and build their growing businesses as the world focuses on economic recovery,” further read he statement by YouTube.

The funding initiative by YouTube is similar to that of Snapchat, which has been paying Ksh. 100 million daily to creators for their top-performing videos on its similar platform dubbed spotlight.