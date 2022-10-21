Shares

Safaricom has announced a partnership with Google to promote and grow Short Video content (YouTube shorts) on YouTube by offering low-cost bundles for its users.

The two-month campaign will see Safaricom customers enjoy affordable 1GB data bundles for as low as KES. 10 to view and post content on their YouTube channels.

The campaign will run alongside a contest dubbed YouTube Shorts challenge under #Safaricomshortschallenge, where individuals who create and upload a unique YouTube Shorts Video in any category (Comedy, Dance, How To, Food & Culture, Lifestyle, Fitness, Farming, Technology, Arts & Crafts etc) stand a chance to win weekly cash prizes and a grand cash prize.

The weekly cash prize awards will recognise 15 content creators who will take home between KES. 5,000 to KES. 120,000. The grand cash prize awards will go to 10 content creators. The top most ranked content creator with the most likes and views will take home KES. 1.2 million at the end of the campaign. The second and third-ranked winners will get KES. 800,000 and KES. 600,000 respectively.

The new data offer comes a month after Safaricom unveiled a new brand campaign dubbed “Tuinuane” that aims to encourage Kenyans to uplift one another.

To purchase the daily KES 10 for 1GB Data bundles for the YouTube shorts challenge, customers just need to dial *544*55#.