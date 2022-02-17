Shares

Tatu City has received a telecom operating license to provide internet service to businesses and residents in and around the 5,000-acre new city. The license classifies Tatu Telecom company, the trading entity, as a Network Facilities Provider (NFP) Tier 2 and Application Service Provider (ASP).

Tatu Telecom offers internet with record browsing speeds, reliability and robust troubleshooting measures facilitated by in-house engineers. It also has built an open-access network that allows multiple internet service providers to serve Tatu City residents and businesses.

Tatu City is connected to the country’s leading national backbone internet fibre, allowing residents and businesses flexibility for connectivity to Kenya Internet Exchange Point (KIXP). This is including global telecommunication providers, without incurring additional infrastructure costs.

Tatu City has invested more than Ksh. 25 billion in infrastructure and development, achieving notable milestones. These include completing its 135MVA power substation, more than 30 km of tarmacked roads and 5 million litres of water storage, with a planned expansion to accommodate 30 million litres of water. As Kenya’s first operational Special Economic Zone, Tatu City is home to more than 60 businesses that can enjoy 10% corporate tax for 10 years, import duty exemptions and zero-rated VAT.

Speaking during the launch, Alex Kahu, Head of Utilities, Tatu City, said, “This is a major milestone for us as it underpins our commitment to provide the best in class utility services in Tatu City. We are confident in our infrastructure and are leveraging on it to accommodate all major internet service providers in Tatu City. We have laid 13.9 km of fiber optic cable and intend to lay another 29.4 km by the end of 2022 in Tatu City.”