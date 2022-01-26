Shares

DHL Express, a logistics company, has once again been recognized as a Top Employer in Africa by the Top Employer Institute. The company has been participating in the Top Employer certification for the past 8 years, increasing their market presence from 6 countries in their initial participation to 22 countries currently.

The 22 countries that have excelled in this year’s validation and certification include Kenya, Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, DRC, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Top Employer Institute particularly recognized DHL’s strong performance in various areas including Values, Business Strategy, and Ethics and Integrity.

Speaking on the company’s latest certification, Paul Clegg, VP of Human Resources for DHL Express SSA said, “It is a great honour to have been certified as a Top Employer on the continent. This award is a true reflection of the investment our company makes in providing the very best working environment for our employees through our progressive People-First HR practices, which serves as the foundation for our employees to thrive and perform with purpose, to the best of their abilities, together as one.”

As an independent HR certification company, the Top Employers Institute assesses organisations like DHL Express through their global HR Best Practices Survey. The survey looks at people development practices across the entire HR value chain. To be certified, organisations must successfully achieve a particular standard around their HR practices as set out by the Top Employers Institute.

“We are extremely proud that this independent research has verified our exceptional employee conditions and earned us a spot amongst the highest calibre of certified Global Top Employers,” said Mr. Clegg. He further stated that during uncertain times like these where the world of employment is changing, it is more important than ever to stay committed to upholding only the highest workplace standards.