Tech company, Huawei, has received the annual Top Employers Certification Award for the fourth year in a row, in recognition of its exceptional employee practices.

Huawei achieved the Continental HQ Certification for 2021, within Sub Saharan Africa, after being certified a Top Employer, in Kenya, South Africa, Zambia and Nigeria.

The Top Employer Institute is a global authority on excellence in people practices. Through the Top Employers Institute certification program, participating companies are annually assessed, surveyed and accredited as leading employers in respect of their Human Resources practices.

“Winning the Top Employer Award is recognition of Huawei’s high standards and commitment to encouraging and empowering our employees to work with the highest commitment and passion. Huawei is committed to creating opportunities for all so as to build a diverse workforce with a focus on professional development, health and safety, and employee well-being,” said Huawei Southern Africa Region HR Director Chen Yu.

In the digital era and with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for upgrading technical skills has become a top priority for organizations. ICT skills have also become critical to national development, as well as, career opportunities for working professionals.

The Top Employers Institute program has certified and recognized more than 1600 Top Employers in 120 territories across five continents. The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Audit carried out on each organization after the completion of a highly intense survey. The survey covers topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity, change management, performance management, culture and more.