Over 1,000 students in Vihiga, Siaya and Busia counties have benefited from education and infrastructure support from Safaricom Foundation through the Ndoto Zetu initiative valued at Ksh. 2.6 million. Through the Ndoto Zetu donations, the Foundation seeks to help improve digital literacy among students in these counties by providing computers and other accessories.

Students from Moody Awori Primary School and Chamasiri Secondary School in Busia and Nyasita Mixed Secondary School in Siaya County received computers and other accessories to facilitate digital literacy. Other learning institutions that received computers include Busali Union High School, Chanzeywe Technical and Vocational College and Essaba Primary School all from Vihiga County. In Siaya County, Manywanda Primary School received two water tanks to enable access to clean and safe drinking water.

Safaricom Foundation’s third phase of its Ndoto Zetu initiative is set to benefit over 1.2 million people across the 47 counties. The initiative calls upon Kenyans to partner with the Foundation by having their community dreams and aspirations brought to life.

In October last year, Safaricom set aside Ksh. 100 million for the third phase of the Ndoto Zetu Initiative. The initiative kicked off the development of more than 200 education projects, 44 health initiatives and over 160 economic empowerment programmes to be rolled out over the next few months.

Since its inception in 2019, Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative has transformed the lives of over 2 million people across the country. Other projects supported by the Ndoto Zetu Initiative include the following.