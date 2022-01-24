Over 1,000 students in Vihiga, Siaya and Busia counties have benefited from education and infrastructure support from Safaricom Foundation through the Ndoto Zetu initiative valued at Ksh. 2.6 million. Through the Ndoto Zetu donations, the Foundation seeks to help improve digital literacy among students in these counties by providing computers and other accessories.
Students from Moody Awori Primary School and Chamasiri Secondary School in Busia and Nyasita Mixed Secondary School in Siaya County received computers and other accessories to facilitate digital literacy. Other learning institutions that received computers include Busali Union High School, Chanzeywe Technical and Vocational College and Essaba Primary School all from Vihiga County. In Siaya County, Manywanda Primary School received two water tanks to enable access to clean and safe drinking water.
Safaricom Foundation’s third phase of its Ndoto Zetu initiative is set to benefit over 1.2 million people across the 47 counties. The initiative calls upon Kenyans to partner with the Foundation by having their community dreams and aspirations brought to life.
In October last year, Safaricom set aside Ksh. 100 million for the third phase of the Ndoto Zetu Initiative. The initiative kicked off the development of more than 200 education projects, 44 health initiatives and over 160 economic empowerment programmes to be rolled out over the next few months.
Since its inception in 2019, Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative has transformed the lives of over 2 million people across the country. Other projects supported by the Ndoto Zetu Initiative include the following.
- Ksh. 5.4 million science lab and 14-room ablution block at Shadrack Kimalel Secondary school.
- Underprivileged students from Maron Primary School in Baringo County received school uniforms.
- Tabagon Secondary school benefited from a water tank.
- Riragi Primary School in Kisii County and Got Lwala Primary School in Homabay County benefited from water tanks.
- Kipchekwen Primary School in Nandi County got desks and chairs.
- In Kakamega County, Mapera Secondary school had a library constructed and equipped.
- Full hemoglobin Machine to Katito Sub-County Laboratory Hospital, Kisumu County funded at a cost of Ksh. 400,000
- Delivery beds, baby warmers, Medicine Trolley and TV Set to Manoa Dispensary, Taita Taveta County funded at a cost of Ksh. 900,000.
- Maternity Equipment to Mang’u Health Centre, Nakuru County funded at a cost of Ksh. 500,000.
- Ward beds and Oncology Chairs to Nyeri Hospice Organization, Nyeri County funded at a cost of Ksh. 500,000.
- Water pumps and Fish coolers to Tsamvulani Mwache Fishermen and Traders Association, Kwale County funded at Ksh. 125,000.