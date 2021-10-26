Over 1.2 million people across Kenya are set to benefit from the third phase of Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu Initiative. The initiative offers Kenyans an opportunity to partner with the Foundation by nominating dreams and aspirations which they would like to be implement in their communities.
More than 200 education projects, 44 health initiatives and over 160 economic empowerment programmes will be launched around the country over the next few months.
Bisil Health Centre in Kajiado County and Mathews Mission Health facility in Nairobi were among the first health facilities to receive equipment. This included a newborn incubator, beds, suction machine, ultrasound machine, an oxygen concentrator among other items.
In Kiambu, Kiamwangi and Gachororo Primary schools were the first learning institutions to have their dreams brought to life after the Foundation donated desks and chairs to the schools.
Since its inception in 2019, Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative has transformed the lives of over 2 million people across the country.
Other projects supported by the Ndoto Zetu Initiative include the following.
- Ksh. 5.4 million science lab and 14-room ablution block at Shadrack Kimalel Secondary school.
- Underprivileged students from Maron Primary School in Baringo County received school uniforms.
- Tabagon Secondary school benefited from a water tank.
- Riragi Primary School in Kisii County and Got Lwala Primary School in Homabay County benefited from water tanks.
- Kipchekwen Primary School in Nandi County got desks and chairs.
- In Kakamega County, Mapera Secondary school had a library constructed and equipped.
- Full hemoglobin Machine to Katito Sub-County Laboratory Hospital, Kisumu County funded at a cost of Ksh. 400,000
- Delivery beds, baby warmers, Medicine Trolley and TV Set to Manoa Dispensary, Taita Taveta County funded at a cost of Ksh. 900,000.
- Maternity Equipment to Mang’u Health Centre, Nakuru County funded at a cost of Ksh. 500,000.
- Ward beds and Oncology Chairs to Nyeri Hospice Organization, Nyeri County funded at a cost of Ksh. 500,000.
- Water pumps and Fish coolers to Tsamvulani Mwache Fishermen and Traders Association, Kwale County funded at Ksh. 125,000.