Over 1.2 million people across Kenya are set to benefit from the third phase of Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu Initiative. The initiative offers Kenyans an opportunity to partner with the Foundation by nominating dreams and aspirations which they would like to be implement in their communities.

More than 200 education projects, 44 health initiatives and over 160 economic empowerment programmes will be launched around the country over the next few months.

Bisil Health Centre in Kajiado County and Mathews Mission Health facility in Nairobi were among the first health facilities to receive equipment. This included a newborn incubator, beds, suction machine, ultrasound machine, an oxygen concentrator among other items.

In Kiambu, Kiamwangi and Gachororo Primary schools were the first learning institutions to have their dreams brought to life after the Foundation donated desks and chairs to the schools.

Since its inception in 2019, Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative has transformed the lives of over 2 million people across the country.

Other projects supported by the Ndoto Zetu Initiative include the following.