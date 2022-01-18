Shares

The MPESA Foundation has funded the completion and equipping of the Gatunguru Health Centre to the tune of over Ksh. 9.2 million. The health facility will now increase its capacity to serve as a Level 3 Health Centre and provide medical services to over 80 patients daily.

The hospital has been equipped with delivery and post-natal rooms with a capacity of eight beds, as well as a consultation room in a bid to improve maternal health services. Other equipment includes wheelchairs, delivery coaches and baby weighing scales and laboratory tools. The pending construction of a septic tank will improve sanitation standards at the health centre. The installation of an ablution block and an underground water tank will enable the hospital to meet its water needs for effective service delivery.

“One of our focus areas as M-PESA Foundation is to make a lasting contribution to society by focusing on improving the maternal health outcomes of mothers and newborns. Our contribution today reflects this commitment to enable access to maternal health and the upgrading of overall health services,” said Michael Joseph, Chairman of the MPESA Foundation.

The MPESA Foundation has also invested Ksh. 150 million in the Uzazi Salama Project targeting over 90,000 women and children under 5 years in Homabay County. This is following the completion of a similar project in Samburu County, which has seen over 200,000 beneficiaries receive maternal health services. The Foundation has also partnered with Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation for the Daktari Smart telemedicine program targeting over 32,000 children in Samburu, Homabay, Baringo and Lamu Counties.