Showmax has announced its next original series in Kenya, Single-ish, a 13 part drama series that will premiere on the platform on 20th January, 2022. The show becomes the second Showmax original series in Kenya after the Kalasha-nominated hit police procedural and legal drama Crime and Justice, and the streamer’s third original title in the country following the recent launch of the Showmax original film Baba Twins.

Single-ish follows the lives of three women living in Nairobi, Sintamei (Gathoni Mutua), Mariah (Minne Kariuki) and Rebecca (Faith Kibathi), as they deal with the challenges of marriage, relationships, and their careers. It also explores the strong bond of friendship that these women share.

Gathoni Mutua (This Is Life) plays the overachieving, career-focused Sintamei, a brilliant lawyer who seems to have the life that any woman would dream of. She is on track to making partner in a prestigious law firm and has been happily married for 10 years to the man of her dreams.

Talking about what drew her to the project, Gathoni says, “Other than the fact that it’s a show about women, Single-ish has this chic yet nostalgic old-school girlfriends vibe that takes the drama a notch higher without feeling like the friendship will fall apart.”

Minne Kariuki (Ma’Empress) plays the sassy Mariah, a woman with a taste for the finer things in life, who uses her looks to get whatever she wants.

“She (Mariah) is a modern-day slay queen who pretends to afford a lavish lifestyle and flaunts it all on social media because she wants to keep up with the trends,” Minne says, adding that the show does not shy away from telling it all as it is, capturing the struggles of modern women.

Faith Kibathi (This Is Life) plays the humble and down-to-earth Rebecca, a housewife and a mother of two who has lived with her high school sweetheart for nine years despite not being officially married. “It is an honour to get to play Rebecca as she explores motherhood and failures of her relationship. Single-ish is different because it’s very relatable and has a touch of the actual dating experiences in Nairobi,” Faith says.

Single-ish also stars Brian Abajah (Sincerely Daisy), Michael Munyoki (A Grand Little Lie), Lucarelli Onyango (Crime and Justice), Mburu Kimani (Nairobi Half Life), Lenana Kariba (Selina), Dora Nyaboke (Crime and Justice) and Jacky Kaboi (Bait). The show is produced by Insignia Productions, known for shows like Changing Times and New Beginnings, co-directed by Insignia’s duo Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki alongside Robby Bresson (Simiyu Samurai).

“I think for the first time we are able to depict real life in an unfiltered way. To me this is real film making, when you are able to tell the story as it should be, so even as the viewer watches it, they will be surprised, shocked and will fall in love with how we tell the story,” Philippe commented.

Showmax offers new customers a 14 day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is now Ksh. 300 per month.