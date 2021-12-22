Shares

A Showmax Original film Baba Twins is now streaming on Showmax. The film is directed by Lawrence Murage and produced by Lucy Mwangi (Njoro wa Uba, Varshita, Auntie Boss). This coming-of-age comedy drama follows Tony and Wamz, a young couple who are thrown into the middle of raising twins just when their careers are beginning to take off.

The easy-going, fun-loving celebrity radio presenter Tony has his eyes set on hosting the popular breakfast show. Wamz on the other hand has just been confirmed as a permanent cabin crew member for a national airline. However, they are both faced with life challenges amid their careers taking off.

Lead actor Morris Mwangi, who also recently featured in the Showmax music drama Famous, describes his character Tony as a bachelor with an extroverted personality and an ease for attracting the ladies. To play a young father, Morris had to press the fast-forward button and get his head in that space to see how he would deal with that situation. Growing up without a father, he reveals that he didn’t have any points of reference or practical experiences to draw from.

“I didn’t grow up with a dad, that’s one of the experiences I could have borrowed from. So, my inspiration was more imaginative but that’s one of the best things about this job is you get to share someone else’s perspective and to create something from nothing and be really great and convincing,” said Morris.

He further explained that to immerse themselves into the parent role, he and his co-lead Violetta Ngina had to bond with the two babies before kicking off production. “I had some stumbling at the beginning because I was afraid that I’d drop them, but I was open to learning and everyone on set was just kind, especially those with kids, and they held my hand because they could see I was terrified,” he says.

Unlike Morris, Violetta was more at ease in handling the twins and getting into her character as a young mother. Wamz may be Violetta’s first acting role but this is as much her story as it is Wamz’s. “This movie is quite personal because five years ago, this was me. I was delivering my child and it was almost a similar situation because I wasn’t in a good relationship with my child’s father. This was a personal story, I felt like I was acting out my life,” Violetta revealed.

