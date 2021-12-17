Shares

Monster Energy, supported by Coca Cola Kenya, has announced the first winner of the Monster win a trip to Dubai consumer promotion launched in November this year.

Vidah Moraah, a business lady from Nairobi was awarded in an event at The Thika Road Mall over the weekend.

“I saw the Monster promotion materials in a store where I was doing my shopping and decided to try my luck. When I received the call from the Monster team, I first thought it was a prank and it is only after I verified did I start celebrating,” said Vidah.

The Monster win a trip to Dubai campaign will see consumers stand a chance to win daily and weekly prizes worth million of shillings during the 12 week promotion period.

To participate, consumers will be required to purchase any of the 6 Monster Energy 500 ml flavours. These are the Monster Original, Ultra White, Rossi, assault, Mule and Mucho Loco at any retail shop nationally, then SMS the unique codes under the pull tab to 40098.

10 lucky consumers accompanied by a plus one of their choice will win the grand prize of 3 days fully paid trip to Dubai to party on a private yacht with Kenyan rappers Khaligraph Jones and Femi one. The latter was appointed in March this year as the first female brand ambassador for Kenya to celebrate the release of Monster Energy Ultra in Kenya, while Khaligraph Jones was appointed brand ambassador in 2018.