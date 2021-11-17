Shares

Monster Energy has launched its first ever national consumer promotion dubbed Monster win a trip to Dubai in Kenya to reward their customers. The promotion is supported by the Coca Cola company Africa.

The campaign will give Monster Energy consumers a chance to win daily and weekly prizes worth millions of shillings during the 12 week promotion period.

To participate, consumers will be required to purchase any of the 6 Monster Energy 500 ml flavours. These are the Monster Original, Ultra White, Rossi, assault, Mule and Mucho Loco at any retail shop nationally, then SMS the unique codes under the pull tab to 40098.

10 lucky consumers accompanied by a plus one of their choice will win the grand prize of 3 days fully paid trip to Dubai to party on a private yacht with Kenyan artists Khaligraph Jones and Femi one.

Speaking at the launch, Monster Energy Regional Director Maina Muriuki said, “We are happy to be marking another milestone in growing Monster’s presence in the country through partnership with CocaCola Beverages Africa in Kenya (CCBA). Being the top energy drink brand in the world, we are popularly known for sponsorships in music, extreme sports and gaming. This campaign is geared to not only reward our customers to recruit new fans for their continued loyalty to our portfolio.”

The launch event which took place at Quickmart Supermarket, Embakasi was graced by Kenyan Khaligraph Jones female rapper Femi One who interacted and entertained the shoppers.

Femi One was appointed in March this year as the first female brand ambassador for Kenya to celebrate the release of Monster Energy Ultra in Kenya, while Khaligraph Jones was appointed brand ambassador in 2018.