Uber Eats has released its 2021 Cravings Report highlighting the most popular delivery order requests of the year.

Groceries

According to the report, grocery delivery is on the rise. Of the more than 60 grocery stores on Uber Eats in Nairobi, Sunday afternoons were the most popular days to order delivery, with the 5-7 pm time frame the most popular time to schedule orders. In one instance, a customer ordered Ksh. 33,509 worth of groceries.

Healthy food

Consumers in Kenya satisfied their cravings with some healthy food, with Bio Fresh Whole Milk 1 Litre being the most ordered grocery item. Eaters have also shown an interesting trend of placing orders at 1 pm particularly on Sundays.

Food combinations

With hundreds of cuisines available on the platform, Butter Chicken and Butter naan is the most ordered combination. Potato chips have proven to be the most popular side order, with tomato sauce coming out top of the list of the most requested condiment with 4,889 requests.

Alcohol

As Uber Eats expanded into alcohol delivery this year, consumers have embraced the service, with the most expensive order being Ksh. 145,450 with 18 bottles of whiskey.

Vegan dishes

Vegan dishes proved to be more popular this year, with a 56% rise in vegan restaurants joining the app and orders increasing by 47% since the same time in 2020. Vegan desserts account for a large percentage of the favourite dishes, with the Magnum Vegan Classic Ice Cream Stick 90ml and Vegan Kilimanjaro Vanilla Tub being the most ordered options.

“We are thrilled to bring back our Uber Eats Cravings Report for the third year in a row. We know that there is nothing more fulfilling than satisfying a craving, no matter how specific and unique it may be. Whether you’re ordering watermelon with yellow mustard, or sunflowers and screwdrivers straight to your door, our customers have relied on Uber Eats to get just about everything this past year,” said Nakampe Molewa, General Manager for Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa.