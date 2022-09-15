Shares

Text Book Centre is now available on Uber Eats and customers can now order their products through the app starting today September 15.

According to Kui Mbugua, General Manager of UberEats Kenya, the increasing demand for a diversity of delivery service points is a trend, she believes, is set to continue expanding into the future.

“We are excited and proud of our partnership with Text Book Centre as it further demonstrates Uber Eats’ commitment to growing the local e-commerce landscape. As a business, we have found ourselves ideally positioned to quickly and seamlessly meet consumers’ present evolving needs,” Mbugua adds.

Text Book Centre is East and Central Africa’s largest educational, cultural and technological content and products distributor. It was founded in 1964 and over the years has grown to become the leading bookstore chain in Kenya.

“As an organization, we are glad to partner with one of Kenya’s largest on-demand delivery apps that has assisted in the evolution of the e-commerce landscape in this market. As a key player in the industry, this venture will help us widen our reach by offering an omnichannel outreach approach and better customer experience through faster order fulfillment,” said Risper Oluga, E-commerce Manager, Text Book Centre.

Consumers will be able to use the UberEats app to order products from all 11 branches of Text Book Centre, including the following categories: stationery, art supplies, books (exercise and educational books) and IT products, including printer cartridges, USB cables and more.