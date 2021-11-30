Shares

Africa Data Centres has opened its new 10MW data centre facility in Lagos, Nigeria. The Centres are the largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities in Africa.

The new facility in Lagos will pave the way for Africa Data Centres customers to deploy digitization solutions to West Africa.

CEO of Africa Data Centres, Stephane Duproz, describes Nigeria as one of the company’s key markets as there is a rapidly-growing demand for data centres in the region.

He also announced that the new facility is the first of 4 faculties being earmarked for Nigeria, adding that the company has plans to build an additional facility in Lagos at a separate location. This will ensure full disaster backup, whilst Abuja, and Port Harcourt will also get their own facilities.

The announcement follows the recently announced major data centre expansion plans that will see the company building hyperscale data centres throughout Africa. The Lagos facility will be the de facto hub for Africa Data Centres in West African, added Duproz.

“We built this facility in response to the massive demand from hyperscalers, key cloud operators and multi-national enterprises that already use our facilities and have expressed interest in being a part of bringing digitization at scale to West Africa. As the unquestioned leaders in data centre operations in Africa, we were the clear choice as partners in their expansion strategies,” he stated.