Africa Data Centres (ADC) has announced that it has installed Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution across its facilities. The solution will measure, monitor and manage all IT equipment and supporting infrastructure housed within its facilities.

As the solutions integrator for the project, TechAccess is responsible for the software, hardware, integrations, project management, professional services and other project deliverables that make up the DCIM platform. These will come from two vendors. First is data centre optimisation software from EkkoSense and next is an asset management platform from Assetspire. The solution will be deployed in Africa Data Centres’ two sites in Johannesburg, and its facilities in Cape Town, Nairobi and Lagos.

According to Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres, the goal of this DCIM implementation is to provide Africa Data Centres site administrators with a holistic view of each facility’s performance to ensure that all resources, such as energy, equipment and floor space, are used as efficiently as possible.

“This will assist Africa Data Centres and its partners to gain critical insights into their operations, with direct and instant access to real-time data at the click of a button. When combined with analytics, these insights will enable our customers to realise a wide range of savings in terms of time, money and increased productivity,” he adds.

“We are delighted to be working with Africa Data Centres in implementing a DCIM solution that delivers exceptional insight into their assets and operations,” says Jaxon Martin, CTO for TechAccess.

Martin says that as data centres evolve over the next few years and net-zero initiatives become increasingly mainstream, data centres have to find ways to adapt and become more energy efficient and responsive to customers’ demands.

Net-zero involves cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible and creating a state in which greenhouse gases going into the atmosphere are balanced by their removal out of the atmosphere, by oceans or forests, for example, Martin explains. “We aim to deliver next-generation DCIM together with our partners Assetspire and Ekkosense through innovative and industry-leading analytics and machine learning, giving our customers such Africa Data Centres a true, competitive edge.”