Shares

Cassava Technologies, a Pan-African technology company, has announced the appointment of Tesh Durvasula as the new Chief Executive Officer of Africa Data Centres (ADC) effective 7 February 2022. In his new position as CEO, Tesh will be responsible for driving growth, innovation and strategy of Cassava Technologies’ data centres to meet Africa’s demand for data and digital infrastructure.

Durvasula is an experienced technology and real estate industry executive with a 25 year record of successful leadership and value generation in the digital infrastructure sector. He will lead the ADC team as the organization expands its footprint of hyperscale data centres throughout Africa amid plans to add ten data centres in the top ten economic centres in Africa.

Prior to joining ADC, Tesh served in a variety of executive roles at CyrusOne, culminating in his appointment as the CEO of the company. Before that, he served as president of Europe operations for CyrusOne, overseeing CyrusOne’s expansion into England, Ireland, France and Germany, helping grow CONE into one of the largest publicly traded REIT’s in the US.

Speaking on the appointment, Strive Masiyiwa, Executive Chairman and Founder of Cassava Technologies commented, “At Cassava Technologies our objective is to empower individuals and businesses with technology, based on our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. Through our digital infrastructure and services, we are empowering our customers to fully participate in the fast-growing digital economy in Africa. Expanding our data centres footprint and management capacity is key to our strategy.”

On his part, Durvasula had this to say, “The potential to grow digital infrastructure is bigger in Africa than anywhere else and this will provide a number of opportunities for economic transformation. I am extremely pleased to be joining Africa Data Centres and Cassava Technologies, especially now as Africa has become one of the fastest-growing data usage regions in the world. I feel we are well poised to make an invaluable contribution to Africa’s rapidly developing digital ecosystem.”