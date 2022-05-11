Shares

Sasai Fintech a business of Cassava Technologies, Africa’s first integrated technology company of continental scale, has been awarded the compliance approval for merchant payments and bulk disbursements on GSMA digital wallet’s Mobile Money API (Application Programming Interface).

Securing this compliance helped Sasai, the leading diversified and integrated African fintech company, standardise its integration process. The GSMA Mobile Money API Compliant mark is also a ‘quality seal’ enabling it to comply with international best practices, providing partners with the assurance of security, robustness and adherence to world-class standards.

It reflects best practices in design and security for mobile wallet operators and driving industry convergence toward standard technical specifications for mobile money API development. This makes it easier for mobile money and third-party service providers to connect and scale financial products securely and quickly.

Darlington Mandivenga, Sasai Fintech CEO, had this to say, “Everyone deserves a seamless, safe and convenient way of making financial transactions. Sasai Fintech has made it its mission to use technology to improve the quality of life for Africans by offering access to affordable financial services. Becoming GSMA compliant is yet another achievement in our journey to create digital financial independence on the continent.”

“The GSMA is committed to supporting financial inclusion by encouraging the growth of a thriving ecosystem around Mobile Money platforms. This new service will enable all service providers to connect with each other in a simplified manner and reduce the lengthy and cumbersome Mobile Money API integration process.” The GSMA’s Chief Technology Officer, Alex Sinclair.

This speaks directly to Sasai’s business model, which reaffirms Cassava Technologies’ ambition to endeavour that the organisation’s initiatives enable social mobility and the economic prosperity of individuals and businesses across the continent. Through increased access to the internet and technology, Sasai aims to simplify the mobile payments methods, improve integration, and optimise merchant adoption of our services.

“Being awarded this compliance certification for our digital payments platform from a highly-regarded industry body such as the GSMA is a strong testament of our pledge to all our existing and potential customers that we deliver a robust and highly credible payment infrastructure,” concluded Mandivenga.