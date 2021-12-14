Shares

Cassava Technologies, an integrated tech company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsui & Company (Mitsui), a Japanese global conglomerate.

The two companies will work on their vision to facilitate digital transformation across Africa. The partnership is expected to bring together the technology, expertise and networks of both organizations to accelerate that vision.

Mitsui has extensive global experience developing, investing in and operating businesses in the digital, infrastructure and energy sectors. Through this partnership with Cassava, the company aims to further expand its business activities in Africa. Mitsui will assist Cassava Technologies by providing access to Mitsui’s global network, advanced technologies and helping to identify potential sources of financing to support future growth and investment. The parties will collaborate in the development of digital infrastructure across Africa with a particular focus on data centres.

Commenting on the signed partnership, Hardy Pemhiwa, President and CEO of Cassava Technologies said, “This MOU accelerates our shared objectives to foster digital transformation across the African continent. The partnership with Mitsui allows Cassava Technologies to access Mitsui’s deep global experience in developing digital infrastructure. With Mitsui’s global network and experience, paired with our local market knowledge across Africa, we will work together to accelerate innovation and expand access to digital services for enterprises and consumers.”