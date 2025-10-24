Shares

Cassava Technologies (Cassava) has announced it has successfully secured a strategic investment from NVIDIA. The deal is apparently worth USD 700 million.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President & Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, highlighted the significance of the partnership. “Securing this investment is an important milestone that we expect to unlock additional value from and catalyze the further expansion of our digital infrastructure and services to bridge the digital divide on the continent,” Pemhiwa stated.

The deal significantly strengthens Cassava’s already impressive investor base, which now includes:

NVIDIA

Econet Group

British International Investment (BII)

Google LLC

International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Public Investment Corporation (PIC)

Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA / Afreximbank)

Finnfund

Gateway Capital

Royal Bafokeng Holdings

Cassava Technologies plans to leverage this new partnership to further its collaboration with partners and customers.

Cassava Technologies was founded by Strive Mayisiwa and it is headquartered in the UK. It provides a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure, enabling digital transformation. Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers’ products and services in 94 countries.