iX Africa Data Centres has launched the first phase of its data centre in Nairobi. The new facility, named NBOX1, comes with 4.5MW capacity, 780 racks hyperscale, and is carrier-neutral, and AI-ready. The data centre is part of a larger 22.5MW campus along Mombasa Road.

During a visit to the facility, Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) CEO John Mwendwa highlighted iX Africa’s role in strengthening Kenya’s data sovereignty, accelerating digital transformation, and driving cloud adoption. “Kenya is on the brink of a digital revolution, and investments like iX Africa’s hyperscale data centre are pivotal in positioning the country as a premier technology and innovation hub,” said Mwendwa.

He said the government is committed to supporting investments that drive digital transformation and economic growth.

iX Africa CEO Snehar Shah said the facility is designed to meet the growing demand for cloud and AI infrastructure while ensuring businesses across East Africa have access to secure, scalable, and world-class digital solutions that drive innovation and economic growth.

“We are proud to unveil the first phase of our hyperscale data centre, which is ready to host the first hyperscale developments in the Region as well as key public sector workloads in the EAC region to contribute significantly to the digitalization of services and the cloud adoption in our country,” said Snehar Shah, CEO of IX Africa Data Centres.

In December 2022, Helios Investment Partners committed an initial $50 million in growth capital to develop the facility. iX Africa is also playing a role in Kenya’s data security landscape and in collaboration with Moringa School, has also launched specialized training programs for Data Protection Officers in the corporate sector.