Safaricom and iXAfrica Data Centre have partnered to deliver East Africa’s first AI-ready data centre services to enterprise and cloud solutions clients.

The partnership will allow end users to benefit from scalable, cost-effective solutions for data storage, backup, and computing resources that meet their needs as they grow. Additionally, enterprise customers who have adopted Artificial Intelligence will be able to work with Safaricom to host their AI intensive workloads.

“As East Africa’s digital economy continues its rapid expansion, businesses increasingly require robust, scalable, and secure infrastructure solutions that can support the next wave of innovation, including AI workloads. Through this partnership with iXAfrica, we are enhancing our enterprise portfolio with premium data centre services that meet the highest global standards while supporting sustainable digital growth in the markets we serve in line with our vision to be Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company by 2030,” said Dr Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

The partnership includes a collaborative go-to-market strategy, dedicated enterprise and cloud suites starting at 350kW with scalability to over 1MW, and integrated connectivity solutions. The infrastructure is purpose-built to support the high-density computing, cooling, and resilience that modern AI workloads demand.

“This collaboration represents a perfect synergy between technological excellence and market leadership,” said Guy Willner, Chairman of iXAfrica. “By combining our purpose-built, world-class AI-ready infrastructure with Safaricom’s unparalleled market presence and customer relationships, we’re creating a digital ecosystem that will accelerate innovation and growth across the region.”

With this partnership, enterprises can now run advanced workloads and AI right here in Kenya. The end-to-end enterprise solution delivers an integrated infrastructure stack—from colocation(2U+) to connectivity, from cloud to managed services, cybersecurity, and business resilience.

The iXAfrica’s NBOX1 Nairobi Campus features a design capacity of 22.5MW. The facility serves a regional population of more than 300 million people and is strategically positioned along major fiber optic routes.