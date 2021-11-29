Shares

JGIP Events has created the Tribute Series, a 2 part event that brings a community of musicians in Nairobi together to remember, honour and celebrate those who have passed on and those who are living.

This December, JGIP will close off the year by coming together to celebrate the music, performance and the gift that was the incomparable Whitney Houston.

#RememberingWhitneyHouston will feature a variety of vocalists carefully selected based on vocal prowess and stage performance and equally excellent musicians.

Previous Tribute Series concerts have featured notable artists such as Atemi Oyungu, Ayrosh, Ciano Maimba, Dan Aceda, Daniel Chikwaza, Elvis Who, Kavutha Mwanzia-Asiyo, Ian Mbugua, Isaac Kimani, Kavutha Mwanzia-Asiyo, Kaz, Mumala Maloba, Pete Odera, Regina Re-Gitao, Silayio, Tim Reynolds, among others.

An Evening Remembering Whitney Houston will feature various artists including, Angie Gachui, Chemutai Sage, Emma Cheruto, Kendi Nkonge, Janice Wanjiru, Joy Jojo Ocholla, June Gachui, Lisa Oduor Noah, Nechessa Odima, Njoki Karu and Sanaipei Tande. Also featuring some excellent male vocalists Manasseh Shalom, Noel Nderitu, Webi and a section of the members of Wanavokali.

The #TheTributeSeries Band is made up of notable musicians such as Richard Wandati on Drums, George Nyoro on Keys, Sedar Malaki on Bass, Newman Owor on guitar and Mokua Rabai on Sax.

Tribute series creator June Gachui speaking on the upcoming event had this to say, “We have missed performing for our fans!!! So just being able to put this production together, after 20 months of being in a lockdown and to have 3 sold out shows in just a few weeks is the good kind of overwhelming! THANK YOU! The show promises to deliver a fun, nostalgic, a memorable journey through Whitney’s music and we will honour her in the best way we know how with all our gifts.”

Commenting on the event, Music Director Lisa Oduor-Noah, had this to say about the event, “It’s been exciting times since the curfew was removed, a lot of gigs and performances all around and Kenyans are showing up for all of them. As artists, we’re going back to do what we love, putting on amazing shows. I really enjoy working with the #TributeSeries Band, the background vocalists and the singers. I can’t wait for you guys to see what the ladies have been working on. Whitney Houston is an icon and her music is iconic. I am looking forward to the sing along, the moments we’ll share and watching the show come to life.”