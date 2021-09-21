Shares

Award-winning musician June Gachui has released a new single dubbed Crazy, about 5 years after the release of her debut album, Twenty years, which is available on all streaming platforms.

In the new Johnson Jkeyz Omonije track, June Gachui paints the picture of inconsistency in relationships. She highlights the hot, the cold and the resulting hesitation in spite of the attraction between two people.

You’ve got me thinking daily,

Maybe I’m your lady and all this is fine…

But baby the way you drive me crazy

Maybe I’m not ready for you to be mine.

Lisa Oduor-Noah did the backing vocals in the track, while Benjamin Kabaseke adds his guitar flair.

June blends Kiswahili to confess her confused attraction to her love interest.

Ninapokufikiria Kila saa, Nashangaa unanichanganya

Hata siwezi kataa

ukinuiliza tukae pamoja, bado nitasema

Wanijaza roho

The track is directed by Trey Juelz on location at True D Pictures and the video features choreography by Art in Motionn and recording artist Aleks Kamau plays the role of June’s love interest.

June’s love of dance was not to be left out from this video and she joins in showcasing her skills in the dance sequences.

Cast and Crew

Written and Performed by: June Gachui

Composed and Produced by: Johnson ‘Jkeys’ Omonije

Mixed and mastered by: Loudaa

Vocal arrangement: Lisa Oduor-Noah

Guitars: Benjamin Kabaseke

Choreography: Art In Motion

Dancers: Mbugua Bobo Gachie

Kevin Githendu

Ian Wainaina

ItsAyomar

Branice Mwanjila

Lynette Mumbi Kiama

Love interest: Aleks Kamau

Make Up: ZenaGlam

Hair: Corrine Muthoni

Styling: Wambui Thimba

Listen to and watch the music video across your favourite audio and video channels.