Kenya Airways (KQ) has entered into a partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) to promote Kenya as a tourist destination internationally, regionally and locally.

The partnership involves branding of two KQ aircrafts, a Dreamliner and an Embraer, with images of wildlife, creating visibility as an ideal tourism destination across the airline’s network of 41 destinations.

The imagery features the last two northern white rhinos in the world at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, the elephant Tuskers and lions from Amboseli National Park and the Tsavo National Park.

The designs on the airplanes are hinged on the conservation themes in Kenya with the Dreamliner having the last two northern white rhinos in the world (Najin and Fatu) on one side. Najin and Fatu live on Ol Pejeta Conservancy which is also the largest black rhino sanctuary in East and Central Africa and the only place in Kenya to see chimpanzees. On the other side is Tim, the most famous and iconic elephant that lived in Amboseli National Park for over five decades.

The Embraer will have Tim and a lion, depicting the king of the jungle in Tsavo.

On his part, Allan Kilavuka, CEO Kenya Airways stated that KQ was committed to raising awareness of Kenya’s magical treasures to maximize the benefits of air transport.

He added that Kenya Airways supports wildlife conservation efforts to promote better protection of endangered wildlife and reduce demand for illegal wildlife products.

“Najin and Fatu, as the last of their kind, represent the consequences of ignoring the importance of wildlife conservation. However, they also give a glimpse of hope – through the work we are doing with the BioRescue northern white rhino recovery programme, that we can turn things around if we act now,” said Ol Pejeta’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ken Kimani.